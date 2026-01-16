Blue Wahoos Announce 2026 Daily Promotions, with New "Winging Wednesday" Featuring Pensacola Sky Jockeys

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Thursday their daily promotions for the 2026 season, including returning favorites and a new can't-miss night featuring their Pensacola Sky Jockeys alternate identity.

Doggone Tuesday presented by Pepsi and Circle K returns for all Tuesday home games, as fans can bring their dogs to the game and every ticket is the same price with a hot dog, chips and a drink included.

New for 2026, Winging Wednesday takes to the skies with chicken wing specials and the Blue Wahoos' new aviation-themed Pensacola Sky Jockeys alternate identity. Select Wednesday home games during the summer months will also feature a postgame fireworks show.

Mullet Thursday presented by Señor Frog's and Lewis Bear returns for 2026, as the Blue Wahoos' fun-loving Pensacola Mullets alternate identity sets the mood for nightly drink specials and fun along the "Redneck Riviera." It's business on the field, and a party in the stands!

Giveaway Friday features a different premium giveaway item for every Friday home game. More details on giveaway items, as well as theme nights, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fireworks Saturday once again brings the boom to downtown, with a postgame fireworks show above Pensacola Bay after every Saturday game.

Military Family Sunday presented by Great Clips and WKRG News5 allows active duty military and veterans to receive free general admission tickets, with opportunities for young fans to run the bases and play catch on the field after the game. 10 of Pensacola's 12 scheduled Sunday games will begin at 4:05 p.m. to enhance the fan experience.

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. Season tickets, group areas and party decks are on sale now, and single-game tickets go on sale on Monday, March 2. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.







