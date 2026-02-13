Blue Wahoos Announce 2026 Coaching Staff Led by Manager Nelson Prada

Published on February 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Miami Marlins announced the 2026 coaching staff for the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, led by returning manager Nelson Prada.

Prada will be joined by pitching coach Toby Nagel, hitting coach Brian Sharp, assistant coach Mason Sherrill, athletic trainer Adam Sparks, strength and conditioning coach Brandon Remalia, video coach Tyler Johnson, player development fellow Olivia Pelishek, and concierge clubhouse manager Jackson Hall.

Prada became the seventh manager in Blue Wahoos history in 2025, leading the club to a 69-69 record. He enters his sixth season with the Marlins organization, serving previously as the manager for the DSL Marlins (2022) and Single-A Jupiter (2023-24). In 2023, Prada led the Hammerheads to their first Florida State League title in franchise history.

After a playing career in the Minnesota Twins system from 1995 to 1998, Prada began his coaching career in 2005. He managed the GCL Twins (2005-07) and Beloit Snappers (2008-12) before joining the Phillies organization in 2013 and managing the Williamsport Crosscutters (2013), Clearwater Threshers (2014) and GCL Phillies West (2018). A native of Maracay, Venezuela, Prada manages the Spain National Team in international competition and led them to their first European title in 58 years. In his home country he serves as the bench coach for the Cardenales de Lara. He is one of only five Venezuelan managers in MiLB history to record 700 career wins.

Nagel joins the Blue Wahoos and Marlins organization after four years working at Driveline, a personalized data-driven baseball training center. His prior experience includes time at the Carmen Fusco Baseball Academy, Inspiration Academy, and Perfect Game USA.

Sharp joins the Blue Wahoos from High-A Beloit, where he served as the club's hitting coach in 2025. A standout two-way player during his collegiate career at Mizzou, he was selected by the New York Mets in the 26th round of the 2018 Draft and played two seasons in the Mets organization before starting his coaching career at Mizzou and Jacksonville State.

Sherrill joins the Blue Wahoos from High-A Beloit, where his baserunning instruction helped the Sky Carp steal 334 bases to tie for the MiLB lead. After a college career at William Jessup University and Olivet Nazarene University, Sherrill began his coaching career at Canisius University.

Sparks returns to the Blue Wahoos for his second season as athletic trainer, while Remalia returns for his third season in Pensacola and sixth in the Marlins organization. Johnson joins the Blue Wahoos for his first season. Pelishek joins the Blue Wahoos after spending the past two seasons as a baseball systems and technology operations support intern in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Hall joins the Blue Wahoos after spending the 2024 season as the visiting clubhouse manager for the Montgomery Biscuits and the 2025 season as the home clubhouse manager for the Knoxville Smokies.

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2026 season on Friday, April 3 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Blue Wahoos Stadium. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.

