Birmingham Barons Annouce the Rickwood Game for May 27th

Published on February 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons are proud to announce The Rickwood Game as part of the 2026 season, with a renewed focus on accessibility, community, and fan experience. The game will take place on May 27, 2026, at 12:30 p.m., as the Barons suit up as the Birmingham Black Barons to face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, who will pay tribute to Pensacola's Negro League team, the Seagulls. Tickets are available online only and are on sale now.

To give more fans the chance to experience the magic of Rickwood Field, the Barons have restructured ticket pricing for the game to include a $10 ticket (including fees), dubbed "The $10 Time Machine." This initiative reflects the organization's belief that Rickwood Field is a special place that should be experienced by everyone, first-timers and lifelong fans alike.

"Nothing compares to the nostalgia of walking into Rickwood Field, whether it's your first time or hundredth time-it truly is like going back in time to a special and sacred place," said John Cook, General Manager of the Birmingham Barons. "The Barons are proud to once again participate in The Rickwood Game and are thankful to the Friends of Rickwood, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and their parent Miami Marlins, the Chicago White Sox, Major League Baseball, and the City of Birmingham for making this possible. We are also proud to feature this game as part of our new partnership with Baptist Health. Most importantly, we are happy to offer this game as part of the Barons 2026 season so fans can experience Rickwood firsthand with the $10 Time Machine."

This year's Rickwood Game will also feature the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, who will honor their own history by wearing Seagulls uniforms in recognition of the Pensacola Negro League team. "We are truly honored for our team to be part of the historic Rickwood Game," said Jonathan Griffith, President of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. "To recognize this moment, we will honor our Pensacola baseball history by wearing our Seagulls uniform, representing the Pensacola Negro League team and celebrating the legacy they created."

The 2026 Rickwood Game will also mark the debut of Baptist Health as the presenting sponsor, further reinforcing the event's deep ties to the Birmingham community. "As a health system deeply rooted in Birmingham, we're honored to support the Barons and the Rickwood Field Game to celebrate a place in our community where history was made, barriers were broken, and generations have come together to celebrate what makes our community special. Rickwood Field and the Birmingham Barons are both historic Birmingham institutions and we're thrilled to be partnered with them." Shared Thibaut van Marcke, Senior Vice President of Orlando Health and President of Baptist Health

"Rickwood Field isn't just a ballpark - it's a living reminder of the game's roots," said Paul Janish, Director of Player Development for the Chicago White Sox. "For the Birmingham Barons, stepping onto this field is stepping into the footsteps of legends, honoring the generations who built the game, and carrying that history forward for the next wave of players and fans."

"I am so excited to learn that the Barons are coming back to historic Rickwood Field this summer," said Gerald Watkins, Chairman and Executive Director of the

Friends of Rickwood. "Our Birmingham Barons and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will be continuing a tradition which started almost 30 years ago. I hope the fans will join the Friends of Rickwood in what has become so much more than a baseball game, a celebration of our game and a time to come together as a community."

Tickets for The Rickwood Game are available online only and are on sale now. For more information, contact barons@barons.com or call (205) 988-3200.







