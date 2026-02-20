High School Baseball Set to Return to Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday

Published on February 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that St. Patrick Catholic High School will host Vancleave High School on Tuesday, February 24, at Keesler Federal Park. The junior varsity game will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the varsity teams will face each other at 7:00 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available now for $10 online at the Keesler Federal Park box office. All seating is general admission.

