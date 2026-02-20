Biscuits Baseball Is Back, and Riverwalk Is Better Than Ever

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits are ready to step up to the plate this season with new upgrades at Riverwalk Stadium. With Opening Day just six weeks away, the team is thrilled to announce a slate of ballpark enhancements that will deliver new experiences for fans across premium seating, food and dining, and family entertainment.

OnDeck Partners, the team's new ownership group, has made immediate investments in the ballpark to ensure every visit to Riverwalk Stadium is unforgettable, no matter your budget or what brings you to the game.

"These upgrades represent our commitment to making Biscuits baseball the place where Montgomery comes together," said Mike Carney, CEO of OnDeck Partners. "From the moment fans walk through the gates, they'll see and feel the difference. We're investing in this community, and we want everyone to experience what makes Riverwalk Stadium special."

"Our focus as a staff has always been to provide our fans with the best experience in baseball, and with OnDeck Partners we are able to enhance that even further than before," said Michael Murphy, General Manager of the Montgomery Biscuits. "I cannot wait to showcase the new ballpark upgrades and fan amenities we're working on for the 2026 season."

Premium Experiences: Where Every Moment Counts

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, hosting clients, or gathering with friends, Riverwalk Stadium's reimagined premium spaces offer something for everyone:

Conductor's Club - An elegant premium lounge with flexible seating and exclusive amenities serves as a food inclusive season ticket. This elevated space is perfect for corporate events and special occasions. Also available for non-game day rentals.

OnDeck Platform - A new dugout-view group experience featuring private bartender and food service, designed to bring your group right into the action.

Train Car Suites - The ultimate special occasion space, these freshly reimagined luxury suites include brand-new furnishings and a vibrant train car-inspired design. The perfect private spaces for groups looking for an elevated ballpark experience.

These premium spaces reflect OnDeck's commitment to creative design and thoughtful investment in the Biscuits experience.

New and Enhanced Fan Experiences

Beyond premium seating, Riverwalk Stadium has undergone exciting enhancements that will elevate every visit:

Food Truck Row - A new lineup of 3-4 local Montgomery restaurants will be on-site at every game in the left field corner, bringing authentic, diverse dining options to the ballpark and supporting neighborhood businesses.

Expanded Grab & Go Options - New concession stands throughout the ballpark make it easy to grab your favorite snacks and beverages.

New Kids Zone - Families get a relocated, expanded kids area in right field, proudly sponsored by MAX Credit Union, complete with a new interactive bounce house and easy access to a variety of concession options. Single-game tickets for Opening Week (April 7-12), presented by The Vance Law Firm, are now on sale. Group packages and premium suite availability are also available for the 2026 season.

Visit www.biscuitsbaseball.com for tickets or contact Justin Ross in the front office for group sales inquiries.







