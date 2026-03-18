A New Era Begins: Riverwalk Stadium Becomes DABOS Park in Landmark Partnership

Published on March 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







OnDeck Partners and the Montgomery Biscuits today announced a foundational strategic partnership with DABOS, officially renaming the team's home venue DABOS Park. The ballpark's new identity reflects a bold, long-term commitment to Montgomery, its people, and its future in the Riverwalk District.

This is more than a name on the building- it's a shared vision for honoring the history and tradition of baseball and the city of Montgomery, while building opportunity and strengthening the community through partnership.

Built on a mutual vision and commitment to long-term investment, the partnership brings together DABOS and the Montgomery Biscuits to elevate the fan experience, deepen community engagement, and create lasting economic and cultural impact beyond the ballpark gates and across the River Region.

As the naming rights partner, DABOS will play a hands-on role in community-driven programming, youth engagement initiatives, and local partnerships that expand access, opportunity, and economic activity in downtown Montgomery.

"Investing in communities like Montgomery is personal to me and central to DABOS's future," said David McNairy, CEO of DABOS. "Montgomery has extraordinary potential as a commercial and cultural center, and we're committed to being part of that growth for the long haul. Our partnership with OnDeck Partners and the Montgomery Biscuits marks the beginning of an exciting new journey."

"What makes this partnership powerful is how closely our values align," said Mike Carney, CEO of OnDeck Partners. "Yes, we're creating a first-class fan experience- but we're also investing in the long-term strength of the Montgomery community. This is what partnership with purpose looks like. Together, we're building something that lasts."

A cornerstone of that purpose is the Negro Leagues Exhibit at DABOS Park, where DABOS will serve as a founding and presenting partner. The exhibit will honor the history, legacy, and enduring impact of Negro Leagues baseball, celebrating the players and pioneers whose contributions shaped the game and American history.

DABOS Park officially opens to the public on Opening Day, April 7th, 2026, ushering in a new era for Biscuits baseball and a reimagined downtown gathering place for Montgomery. For more information on community programming, collegiate events, and partnership opportunities, visit milb.com/montgomery and follow the Montgomery Biscuits on social media.







Southern League Stories from March 18, 2026

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