15 Former Shuckers Named to 2026 Spring Breakout Roster

Published on March 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Major League Baseball announced the Milwaukee Brewers complete roster for the 2026 Spring Breakout series today, with 15 former Biloxi Shuckers named to the final roster. The prospects will compete against the Seattle Mariners top prospects on Friday, March 20, at 4:10 p.m. CT at American Family Fields of Phoenix. The group will also play on Sunday, March 22, against the Athletics top prospects at 3:05 p.m. CT at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona.

The 15 former Shuckers are led by Brewers top prospect Jesús Made ('25), 2025 Southern League All-Stars Luke Adams ('25) and Brock Wilken ('24-'25), 2025 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award winner Luis Lara ('25) and 2023 winner Jeferson Quero ('23). The complete listing of players is below;

PITCHERS (8)

Jesús Broca ('25)

Will Childers ('24-'25)

Jaron DeBerry ('25)

Brian Fitzpatrick ('25)

Blake Holub ('24)

Tate Kuehner ('24-'25)

Bishop Letson ('25)

Mark Manfredi ('25)

CATCHERS (2)

Jeferson Quero ('23)

Matt Wood ('25)

INFIELDERS (4)

Luke Adams ('25)

Jesús Made ('25)

Cooper Pratt ('24-'25)

Brock Wilken ('23-'25)

OUTFIELDERS (1)

Luis Lara ('25)

For more information regarding the schedule, rosters, lineups and where to watch, click HERE.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.