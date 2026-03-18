Clingstones Join MiLB Copa de la Diversión, Announce 'Refrescos de Fuente' Alternate Identity for 2026

Published on March 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release









Refrescos de Fuente uniforms

(Columbus Clingstones) Refrescos de Fuente uniforms(Columbus Clingstones)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones today announced that the club will participate in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative in 2026 as the Columbus "Refrescos de Fuente."

Inspired by Columbus's historic nickname, "The Fountain City," and the creation of popular sodas in the area, Refrescos de Fuente celebrates the city's rich connection to fountains and soda culture. Columbus holds a unique place in the history of American soft drinks, with deep ties to the early development of fountain beverages that would go on to shape the industry nationwide.

As part of the Copa de la Diversión program, the Clingstones will take the field as the Refrescos de Fuente for three select games during the 2026 season at Synovus Park. Those games are scheduled for May 14, June 23, and July 11. The alternate identity will feature specially designed jerseys, on-field branding, and themed in-game entertainment.

The Clingstones will also host special giveaways during select Refrescos de Fuente games. A Refrescos de Fuente flag will be given to the first 1,000 fans on May 14, presented by Eagle Christian Tours. A Refrescos de Fuente shirsey will be given to the first 1,000 fans on July 11.

MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión™," or "Fun Cup™," is a season-long initiative designed to connect teams with their local Hispanic communities through culturally relevant identities, enhanced ballpark experiences, and community engagement. At the end of the season, one club is recognized as the Copa de la Diversión champion.

The Columbus Clingstones open their second season at Synovus Park on Friday, April 3, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets are available at Clingstones.com.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.