Clingstones Celebrate Opening Weekend with Post-Game Fireworks and Easter Sunday Festivities

Published on March 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones start off their 2026 season by celebrating Opening Weekend, presented by Charbroil ! This weekend includes post-game fireworks, premium giveaways, and an Easter Sunday Egg Hunt on April 5 to headline a three-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A, Cincinnati Reds) at Synovus Park, April 3-5.

The homestand also features a Rally Towel Giveaway on April 3, Magnet Schedule Giveaways and Kids Run the Bases April 4-5.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Friday, April 3 - Clingstones vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Rally Towel Giveaway (Presented by Sun Cruiser): The first 500 fans (21 & Over) receive a Clingstones Rally Towel.

Opening Night Post-Game Fireworks: Join us as the Stones take the field for the first time in 2026! And make sure to stick around for Post-Game Fireworks thanks to our friends at Synovus!

Saturday, April 4 - Clingstones vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway: First 1000 fans enjoy a 2026 Columbus Clingstones Magnetic Schedule presented by Moe's Original BBQ Pre-Game Concert: Enjoy live music from popular local band, Active Ingredients, before the game starting at 4:30PM, presented by All Day Peach IPA. Kids Run the Bases: Don't miss the chance to run the bases after the game every Saturday!

Sunday, April 5 - Clingstones vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12: 00 p.m.

2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway: First 1000 fans enjoy a 2026 Columbus Clingstones Magnetic Schedule presented by Moe's Original BBQ

Bunny Hops, Hits & Hunts: Celebrate Easter at Synovus Park as kids can arrive early to participate in a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt at 12:30 pm!

Family Sunday & Kids Run the Bases: Catch some rays at the ballpark and stay late for kids run the bases after the game!

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

Family Sunday Pack - New for 2026! The Clingstones Family Sunday Pack includes 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for only $60!

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers):. All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







Southern League Stories from March 26, 2026

Clingstones Celebrate Opening Weekend with Post-Game Fireworks and Easter Sunday Festivities - Columbus Clingstones

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