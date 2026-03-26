Trash Pandas Opening Weekend Homestand Highlights

Published on March 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas open the 2026 season at Toyota Field with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers' Double-A affiliate, the Biloxi Shuckers, from April 3-5. Opening Weekend is packed with can't-miss moments, including back-to-back fireworks shows (April 3-4), a special appearance by Paul Sidoti (lead guitarist for Taylor Swift) during "In My Trash Pandas ERA Night," and Easter Sunday, featuring a postgame Easter Egg Hunt. Tickets are available HERE.

The homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including:

Friday, April 3 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Opening Night Festivities: Celebrate the start of the season with performances from the Huntsville Drumline, pregame pyrotechnics featuring smoke, flames, and fireworks, and a flyover by the 37th Flying Training Squadron (Columbus Air Force Base) operating Beechcraft T-6 Texan II aircraft.

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented by Courtyard by Marriott Huntsville-Madison.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 3,000 fans will receive a 2026 Trash Pandas Magnetic Schedule

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com

Saturday, April 4 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy another postgame fireworks show above Toyota Field!

In My Trash Pandas ERA Night: Paul Sidoti will headline the evening with a pregame performance (5:35-6:00 pm at the Rock Porch), throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and sign autographs on the concourse following the performance.

Featured Food Items: "You Belong with Meat!" - Pulled brisket sandwich with Kansas City-style BBQ sauce and house-pickled red onions on a potato bun, served with seasoned tater tots (All Stars). "I Knew You Were Truffle Fries" - House fries tossed in roasted garlic, parsley, white truffle oil, and shaved parmesan (All Stars / Gravity Grill). "In Your ERA Helmet Sundae" - Vanilla soft serve with funnel cake fries, Oreo pieces, edible glitter, cotton candy, and strawberry coulis, served in a Halo Blue souvenir helmet (Sweet Space).

Prom Dress Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate new or gently used prom dresses to benefit Lashay B's Prom Dress Drive.

Sunday, April 5 | First Pitch: 1:05 pm | Gates Open: 12:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 11:30 am

Easter Egg Hunt: Kids are invited onto the field postgame for an Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Food City. Age groups include under 4, 5-8, 9-12, and 13+. A total of 20 grand prizes will be hidden in eggs, including autographed baseballs, first pitch opportunities, game-worn jerseys, Trash Cash, and more.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Eat Your Opponent - Biloxi Brat: Mango habanero brat topped with grilled peppers and onions, Old Bay-seasoned shrimp, and Cajun remoulade on a toasted bun. Available at Sprocket's Grill.

Global Baseball Series: The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the first-ever Global Baseball Exhibition Series at Toyota Field, presented by TOYOTA Motor Manufacturing Alabama, March 30-April 1. The series kicks off on Monday, March 30, with a matchup between Alabama A&M and the TOYOTA Red Cruisers. The following day, Tuesday, April 1, the Trash Pandas will take on the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), with the series concluding on Wednesday, April 1, as the Trash Pandas face off against the Red Cruisers. All games will start at 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

This exhibition series brings the Toyota Red Cruisers-a team comprised of full-time Athlete Employees from Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan-to North Alabama. The visit serves as a bridge for cultural and educational exchange, celebrating the long-standing community partnership between Japan and the North Alabama region.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.

Fans are reminded that TOYOTA Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from March 26, 2026

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