Clingstones and La-Z-Boy of Columbus Combine to Offer Local Youths Their Own "Field of Dreams"

Published on February 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones will invite local youth league teams to join their heroes on the diamond in 2026, announcing a new "Clingstones Field of Dreams Team" program in partnership with La-Z-Boy of Columbus.

Featured during the National Anthem prior to all 69 Clingstones home games at Synovus Park in 2026, youth baseball and softball teams from the Chattahoochee Valley and beyond will have the opportunity to take the field with potential future Major Leaguers while showcasing their own uniforms.

"As a family-owned business, this partnership is especially meaningful to us. Our own kids play baseball here in Columbus, and we've experienced firsthand how special those on-field moments can be," said La-Z-Boy of Columbus owner Susan Evans. "There's nothing like hearing your name announced and stepping onto that field. We're proud to help give more local kids the chance to experience that feeling."

Youth league teams looking to register their ballclubs for a Clingstones / La-Z-Boy of Columbus Field of Dreams Team date this season can visit Clingstones.com, call 706-268-9594, or email Groups@clingstones.com.

"Our main goal as an organization will always be reaching area kids and their families," said Clingstones general manager Pete Laven. "We are incredibly fortunate to have a partner in La-Z-Boy of Columbus who share a similar grass roots philosophy when it comes to youth sports."

La-Z-Boy of Columbus, located in Columbus Park Crossing, is the home of exclusive furniture deals found only at the Columbus, Georgia, location.

Single-game tickets, 2026 Season Memberships, and Group Outing plans  are available now. Fans can visit Clingstones.com  or call 706-268-9594  for more information.







