Clingstones Release 2026 Promotions Preview

Published on January 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga - In advance of their second season in the Fountain City, the Columbus Clingstones announced today the availability of 10-Game Mini-Plans as well as a sneak peek of the 2026 promotional calendar.

The 10-game Mini-Plan, starting at just $125, offers fans first access to the exciting action at Synovus Park as the Clingstones will highlight the 100th Anniversary of their grand venue throughout the 69-game home schedule in 2026, featuring premium giveaways, theme nights, fireworks shows and nightly promotions.

Opening Day for the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate will be on Friday, April 3 vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts. The first weekend begins with an Opening Night Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Synovus, and concludes with an Easter Egg Hunt for kids on Easter Sunday.

Theme nights during the season include Clingstone Peach Awareness Day (April 19) 60's Night (April 30), Military Appreciation Weekend (May 15-16), Halfway to Christmas (June 25), Drone Fireworks Show (June 26), Singles Night (July 9), Wizards and Wands Night (July 10), 100 Year Celebration of Baseball in Columbus (August 1), Pop Princess Night (August 8) and First Responders Night (August 19).

Some fan favorite nights are back this season including Margaritaville Weekend (June 12-13), Summerween (July 29), Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night (August 22), and Fan A-PEACH-IATION Day (September 6) that will include special pre-Labor Day Fireworks.

Headlined by 12 Post-Game Fireworks Shows, the Clingstones' Weekly Promotions will offer fans something to look forward to each night at Synovus Park.

TUESDAYS:

TAKE TWO TUESDAYS:: Enjoy buy one hot dog, get one FREE every Tuesday at Bullpen Burger Co. throughout the game.

SENIOR NIGHT: Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island, every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older can purchase half-off reserved seats for up to four (4) guests.

WEDNESDAYS:

WET NOSE WEDNESDAY: Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday starting May 13, presented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

THURSDAYS:

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Fans 21 & Over can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

MILITARY THURSDAY: Active-duty members, veterans, and their families can purchase half-off reserved seats for up to four (4) guests.

FRIDAYS:

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Stick around after the final out for a spectacular fireworks display over Synovus Park!

SATURDAYS:

PREMIUM GIVEAWAY: Every Saturday the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Clingstones giveaway item.

SUNDAYS:

FAMILY SUNDAYS: Families can purchase 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips and 4 drinks for just $60!

POST-GAME KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday and Sunday game.

Stay tuned to our social media platforms as the Clingstones will be revealing multiple bobblehead nights, replica jersey giveaways and TWO alternate identities in 2026!

2026 Season Membership plans are available now! Visit www.Clingstones.com or call 706-268-9594.







Southern League Stories from January 21, 2026

Clingstones Release 2026 Promotions Preview - Columbus Clingstones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.