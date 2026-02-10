Clingstones to Highlight the Peach State in 2026 with Pearson Farm of Fort Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones will further embrace their Peach State ties in their second season at Synovus Park by announcing a new partnership with Pearson Farm of Fort Valley beginning in 2026.

The First Base Social Space inside Synovus Park will now be known as The Pearson Farm Peach Pit. Traditionally used as a group picnic area, the Pearson Farm Peach Pit will serve as a sweet spot for fans to watch a game or host an event during the 2026 season. The space also features first-come, first-served seating, offering an up-close view of the Clingstones across their 69-game home schedule.

Located in Fort Valley, GA, Pearson Farm has supported the growth of authentic Georgia peaches for over 140 years and harvests clingstone peaches exclusively from early May through early June.

"The Pearsons are big sports fans, and we're excited to have a summer full of baseball and peaches with the Columbus Clingstones," said fifth-generation farmer Lawton Pearson. "We can't wait to bring Pearson peaches to the ballpark and shine the spotlight on both kinds of clingstones."

In addition to the prominent in-stadium partnership, the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate will team up with Pearson Farm on the first-ever Clingstone Peach Awareness Day on Sunday, April 19th. The 1:05 pm matinee against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A, Milwaukee Brewers) will feature special clingstone peach-inspired food offerings, historical information on the clingstone peach, and a Peach Baseball giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Pearson Farm.

"We are honored to be teaming up with the Pearson family as we highlight the extraordinary clingstone peaches coming from Pearson Farm," said Clingstones general manager Pete Laven. "Clingstones fans from all over the Peach State are in for a real treat this season."

Single-game tickets, 2026 Season Memberships, and Group Outing plans are available now. Fans can visit Clingstones.com or call 706-268-9594 for more information.







