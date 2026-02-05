Three Former Clingstones Receive Non-Roster Invitations to Braves Spring Training

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves announced the club would extend 24 non-roster invitations to Major League Spring Training this season, including three former Columbus players - JR Ritchie, John Gil, and Jim Jarvis - who appeared with the Clingstones during the club's inaugural 2025 season.

Ritchie, 22, is the top-ranked prospect in the Atlanta Braves system (No. 2 overall) among five non-roster invitees who finished the 2025 season ranked inside the organization's Top 30. The right-hander made eight starts with Columbus in 2025, posting a 1-3 record with a 3.49 ERA.

Jarvis, 25, appeared in 21 games with Columbus after being acquired via trade from the Detroit Tigers organization at the 2025 trade deadline. The infielder batted .265 with eight doubles and eight RBIs during his time with the Clingstones.

Gil, 19, is the youngest non-roster invitee in Atlanta's camp this spring. The infielder joined Columbus for the final six games of the 2025 season, recording his first Double-A hit and stealing four bases over that stretch.

Ritchie, Jarvis, and Gil will join a growing group of former Clingstones already on the Atlanta Braves 40-man roster, including Didier Fuentes, Hayden Harris, Jhancarlos Lara, Rolddy Muñoz, Hunter Stratton, and Jose Suarez.

The Atlanta Braves will hold their first full-squad workout on February 15 in North Port, Florida, ahead of opening Grapefruit League competition on February 22 against the Minnesota Twins.







