National Anthem Auditions to be Held on February 21

Published on February 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are opening the stage to individuals, ensemble groups, and choirs for National Anthem auditions ahead of the 2026 season at Toyota Field. Those selected will have the opportunity to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before one of the team's 69 home games, delivering a special moment for fans throughout the season.

National Anthem auditions will take place on Saturday, February 21, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at TOYOTA Field in the SportsMED Stadium Club. Auditions will conclude promptly at 1:00 pm, and participants are encouraged to arrive early.

The Trash Pandas will provide a PA system and microphone for all auditions. Performances must be a cappella; no soundtracks are permitted. To allow as many performers as possible to audition, participants are asked to refrain from bringing any equipment or instrument that requires more than 90 seconds to set up.

The event will be hosted by the Trash Pandas On-Field Emcee, "Tricky" Ricky Fernandez. Individuals and groups of all ages are welcome to audition.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from February 5, 2026

