"Trash Pandas Rookies" Youth Scholarship Program Introduced

Published on February 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, through the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation, are proud to announce the launch of Trash Pandas Rookies, a new youth scholarship program being introduced for the first time. The initiative is designed to support youth baseball and softball players across North Alabama, helping more children take the field and experience the game.

Trash Pandas Rookies provides financial assistance to families of Little League-age athletes, sponsoring participation opportunities for players who may otherwise face barriers to playing organized sports. The program is open to youth ages 7-12 at the time of registration and reflects the Trash Pandas' mission to unite communities by creating positive and lasting memories one experience at a time.

"Our goal has always been to make baseball accessible and meaningful for families throughout our region," said Rocket City Trash Pandas Vice President of Community, Client, and Guest Relations Mareca Watson. "Trash Pandas Rookies allows us to remove obstacles, invest in young athletes, and help create those first, unforgettable moments that can spark a lifelong love for the game."

Program Requirements

Applicants must live within 60 miles of TOYOTA Field and reside in one of the following counties: Madison, Morgan, Lauderdale, Jackson, Marshall, Limestone, Colbert, Lawrence, Lincoln, Franklin, or Cullman.

Applicants must be ages 7-12 during the time of registration, and the application deadline is February 28, 2026.

If selected, a Trash Pandas representative will contact families with additional details. Submission of an application does not guarantee participation. All applications will be reviewed and approved on an individual basis, with limited availability.

For questions or additional information, please email communityrelations@trashpandasbaseball.com.

For questions or additional information, please email communityrelations@trashpandasbaseball.com.







