A Bright New Chapter for the Montgomery Biscuits

Published on December 11, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

We are thrilled to share some exciting news with you: the Montgomery Biscuits have officially transitioned to new ownership with OnDeck Partners. This is a major moment in the history of our ballclub, and we want you- our loyal fans- to hear directly from us about what this means for the future.

First and foremost, we want to reassure you that our commitment to the team, to our fans, and to the Montgomery community is stronger than ever. With extensive sports management experience, OnDeck Partners believes in the power of community-focused baseball, and we recognize the Biscuits proud legacy as one of the most cherished organizations in Minor League Baseball.

As we look ahead our priorities are clear:

- Deliver exceptional game-day experiences for every fan who walks through the gates.

- Support players and coaching staff with the tools they need to succeed on and off the field.

- Continue to invest in the Montgomery community, local partnerships and initiatives that make the Biscuits a true hometown team.

While ownership may be new, you'll continue to see the same family friendly environment, excitement, and community connection you expect --- and now with even more energy and support behind the scenes to grow, improve, and make Biscuits baseball even better.

We are grateful for your continued support and look forward to building this next chapter with you.

