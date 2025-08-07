Montgomery Sweeps Thursday Doubleheader
August 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (56-49, 18-18) pulled off their first doubleheader sweep of the season over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (55-49, 21-14) on Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium.
Game One
The Biscuits took the first game 2-1 on the back of timely hitting and solid pitching.
Jonny Cuevas pitched a season-high four innings as an opener. Neither club scored for the first five innings. In the sixth, Pensacola broke through with a run scoring on a double play. Cooper Kinney responded with a two-run double off the top of the wall to put the Biscuits ahead 2-1. The ball was initially ruled a home run but overturned to a ground rule double after the umpires conversed.
Derrick Edington closed out the game for his seventh save of the season.
Game Two
Montgomery dominated for a 7-0 win, their eighth shutout win of the season.
TJ Nichols pitched six scoreless innings in his Double-A debut for the win. The club played terrific defense behind him, turning four double plays in the first four innings and catching two runners stealing.
Homer Bush Jr. picked up three hits for a second time in the series. The 23-year-old racked up five hits and six stolen bases on the day. He leads the league with 45 steals. In the first inning, he stole a pair of bases and scored on a throwing error to third base following his second steal.
Tatem Levins notched a two-run single in the fourth to make it 3-0, and the Biscuits put up four runs in the fifth to break the game open. Gregory Barrios capped the inning with a two-run single.
The second game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Orlando Ortiz-Mayr is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
Southern League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Shuckers-Smokies Suspended on Thursday in Knoxville - Biloxi Shuckers
- Barons Score 3 Runs in the 8th and Get the Comeback 4-2 Win over the Lookouts - Birmingham Barons
- Trash Pandas Swept in Columbus, Skid Hits Six Games - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Montgomery Sweeps Thursday Doubleheader - Montgomery Biscuits
- Homestand Highlights: August 12-17 vs. Knoxville Smokies - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Roster Moves: Angels Shake up Trash Pandas Roster with Nine Moves - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- LHP Raúl Alcantara Added to Shuckers Active Roster - Biloxi Shuckers
- With Two Runs in the 5th, Barons Go on for 4-2 Win over the Lookouts - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Montgomery Sweeps Thursday Doubleheader
- Two Big Innings Lead Biscuits to 11-5 Win over Pensacola
- Tuesday's Game with Pensacola Postponed Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions
- Biscuits Fall to Clingstones 6-2
- Biscuits Clinch Series with 3-2 Win over Columbus