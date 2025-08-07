Montgomery Sweeps Thursday Doubleheader

August 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (56-49, 18-18) pulled off their first doubleheader sweep of the season over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (55-49, 21-14) on Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium.

Game One

The Biscuits took the first game 2-1 on the back of timely hitting and solid pitching.

Jonny Cuevas pitched a season-high four innings as an opener. Neither club scored for the first five innings. In the sixth, Pensacola broke through with a run scoring on a double play. Cooper Kinney responded with a two-run double off the top of the wall to put the Biscuits ahead 2-1. The ball was initially ruled a home run but overturned to a ground rule double after the umpires conversed.

Derrick Edington closed out the game for his seventh save of the season.

Game Two

Montgomery dominated for a 7-0 win, their eighth shutout win of the season.

TJ Nichols pitched six scoreless innings in his Double-A debut for the win. The club played terrific defense behind him, turning four double plays in the first four innings and catching two runners stealing.

Homer Bush Jr. picked up three hits for a second time in the series. The 23-year-old racked up five hits and six stolen bases on the day. He leads the league with 45 steals. In the first inning, he stole a pair of bases and scored on a throwing error to third base following his second steal.

Tatem Levins notched a two-run single in the fourth to make it 3-0, and the Biscuits put up four runs in the fifth to break the game open. Gregory Barrios capped the inning with a two-run single.

The second game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Orlando Ortiz-Mayr is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







