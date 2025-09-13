Montgomery Falls, 7-1, to Knoxville on Friday Night
Published on September 12, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (77-59, 39-28) fell 7-1 to the Knoxville Smokies (68-66, 36-30) on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
Jadher Areinamo singled in Montgomery's lone run with a ground ball through the left side in the first inning to tie the game at 1-1. Homer Bush Jr. scored the run after tripling for the eighth time this season.
Ty Johnson took the loss. He went three innings and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
After bashing three hits to start the game, the Biscuits managed just two hits the rest of the night. Knoxville picked up a pair of two-run homers, one in the seventh and the other in the ninth to run away with the game.
The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Erian Rodriguez is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits' Jadher Areinamo at bat
(Matt Austin)
