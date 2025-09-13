Columbus Shut Out 6-0 By Pensacola

Published on September 12, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL., - The Columbus Clingstones (32-35, 58-75) were shut out 6-0 by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-34, 67-69) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: The Clingstones fell behind 2-0 after a two-run double from Fenwick Trimble in the third, dropped to a 4-0 deficit after a two-run home run from Gage Miller in the fourth, and saw the Wahoos lead 6-0 after a pair of RBI singles in the seventh.

Key Contributors: Patrick Clohisy (2-for-4, SB) had the only multi-hit effort for Columbus while RHP Isaac Gallegos fired 2.0 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. For Pensacola, Trimble finished with 3 RBIs while Miller finished with 2 RBIs.

Notable: Columbus was shut out for the 21st time this season, the most in the Southern League. Gallegos became the 21st different Clingstone to make his Double-A debut this season. Clohisy stole his 78th base of the year.

Next Game (Saturday, September 13): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Ian Anderson (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jacob Miller (3-7, 4.71 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Hip Hop 106.5 FM.







