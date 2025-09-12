Checking in on Former Smokies

The Cubs' Top 30 Prospect list is stacked with talent of all ages. From 17 and 18-year-olds who will take another five years to develop into the projected MLB All-Stars, to 24 and 25-year-olds who are looking to make an impact immediately at the highest level, the Cubs have plenty of capital.

Kevin Alcantara is a great example of one of those young guys who became a face of the Cubs' prospect list. After a recent call-up to the majors, it's time to check in on the Dominican outfielder.

Kevin Alcantara gets the call

For almost the entire 2025 season, Kevin Alcantara played in Triple-A in the Cubs' organization. In his first full year in Triple-A, Alcantara looked very strong.

While his batting average may not have been the same as it was in the past, only hitting .266 this season in Triple-A compared to his .278 lifetime average in the minors, he stayed strong in his other metrics.

Over the course of his season in Triple-A, Alcantara hit 17 home runs, the most in his minor league career, and tied his career high in doubles with 26. These numbers boosted his slugging percentage up to .470, the highest it has been in his career since 2021 when he collected 70 total bases in just 34 games played.

Meanwhile, despite the lowest batting average of his career over a full season, Alcantara's on base percentage (.349) remained right around his career average (.353). In 102 games, Alcantara drew 48 walks, the second most in his career since he drew 55 walks in 112 games in 2022.

The combined power and on base ability pushed his OPS to .819, the highest since 2021 and almost 40 points higher than last season.

Alcantara's improved approach at the plate earned him a late season call-up from the Cubs as they continue to hang on to the top NL Wild Card spot.

While Alcantara has not yet found his footing at the major league level, hitting just .125 with a .301 OPS over his two stints in the majors, he could provide a powerful right-handed bat and some speed on the bases down the line for the Cubs.

Brandon Birdsell bouncing back from injury

Brandon Birdsell is the Cubs' No. 9 overall prospect and the second highest ranked pitcher in their organization. Birdsell earned an invite to spring training earlier this season after posting a 3.91 ERA over 135.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. Unfortunately, Birdsell went down with a LAT injury as the season began which kept him out for a majority of the season.

Birdsell was finally able to make some rehab starts in South Bend starting in early July. Over two starts, he allowed three earned runs over nine innings before making his way back up to Triple-A.

Birdsell has now made four starts in Triple-A this year and has been able to pick up where he left off last season. Over his four starts in Triple-A, he is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA over 18.2 innings.

While Birdsell hasn't pitched much this season, the former Smokie has kept up his hype in his shortened season and will be a name to look out for in 2026.

Jack Neely climbs the Top Prospect board

Jack Neely is a reliever within the Cubs' Top 30 Prospect list. Currently listed as the Cubs' No. 25 prospect, the 25-year-old is looking to make it up to the big leagues soon.

Neely was up and down between Triple-A and the majors for the Cubs late last season but began the 2025 season in Triple-A. He struggled to start the season, posting an ERA of at least 6.00 in April, May and June, but suffered an injury during the month of June.

After a quick stint on the injured list, Neely made his comeback and has been much better out of the pen. In four appearances since returning from injury, including his two rehab appearances in South Bend, Neely has allowed just one run over four innings.

One contributor to his recent success has been his ability to limit walks. During the months that he struggled this season, Neely was walking about a batter an inning without having high strikeout numbers to balance out the walks.

Neely has let up more walks than hits this season, showcasing how much the control has affected his ability to be not only efficient, but effective. If Neely can continue to show more command and effectiveness, he could be a name that could climb the Top Prospects list quite quickly.

This marks the final installment of "Former Smokie" articles for the season, but keep your eyes peeled for some of your favorite former Smokies as the MLB regular season comes to an end.







