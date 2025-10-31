Doug Kirchhofer Transitioning from CEO of Boyd Sports, LLC, to New Advisory Role

KNOXVILLE, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC, and Doug Kirchhofer announced today that the long-time chief executive officer of the company will be stepping down from the senior management position effective today. He will continue with Boyd Sports in an advisory capacity as a resource to the company's outstanding management team and an advisor to the owner, Randy Boyd.

Kirchhofer, who joined the Knoxville Smokies as president at the beginning of the 2002 season, has spent 24 years as part of the leadership of the organization. During his tenure, Kirchhofer managed the acquisition of the Smokies by a local ownership group in 2002 and then the transfer of ownership to Randy and Jenny Boyd in 2013. He has also overseen the growth of Boyd Sports through its acquisition and operation of Appalachian League franchises in Johnson City, Greeneville, Elizabethton, Kingsport and Bristol.

Most recently, Kirchhofer represented the Knoxville Smokies and Randy Boyd, in the 6-1/2 year long process of forming the public-private partnership that resulted in the construction and opening of Covenant Health Park on April 15 of this year.

"Being part of Boyd Sports, the Knoxville Smokies and the Covenant Health Park project has been professionally satisfying and provided unique opportunities to form relationships with team members, fans, sponsors and community stakeholders over the years," Kirchhofer said. "I am very grateful to Randy for his energy, vision and commitment that led to the success of Boyd Sports and Covenant Health Park. I especially appreciate the opportunity to reduce my role but stay involved in a meaningful way."

"Doug has left a legacy that will never be surpassed at the Smokies and Boyd Sports," said Randy Boyd, co-owner of both organizations with his wife, Jenny. "At the helm for over 20 years, Doug oversaw our expansion from one team to six. He was 'Mr. Everywhere' in getting Covenant Health Park from construction to design to programming. Doug was at every table. And he even won a Southern League Championship. We will all be forever thankful for all his contributions."

Kirchhofer will continue to have an office within the Boyd Sports offices in The Delaney building at Covenant Health Park and he will remain involved in the ongoing construction and development projects around the stadium.







