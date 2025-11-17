Knoxville Smokies Announce Smokies Winter Wonderland Tickets on Sale

Published on November 17, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies have announced that tickets are now available for the Smokies Winter Wonderland Lightshow presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union.

The Grand opening will be held Friday, December 5 at 6:00pm and run everyday through January 5, excluding December 25. Hours Sunday-Thursday | 6 PM - 10 PM | Friday & Saturday | 6 PM - 11 PM

Tickets start at $9.99 for single day admission, and $8 per ticket for groups 20 or more. Kids aged 3 and under are free.

Guests can enjoy holiday fun for all ages with meet-and-greets with Santa (Thursday-Saturday), festive cookie decorating and ornament painting, and a special station to write letters to Santa. Families can take a kids' train ride around the ballpark, shop local vendors and themed Smokies merchandise, and indulge in seasonal food and drinks - including build-your-own s'mores. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/4058799

"The Knoxville Smokies and Boyd Sports are thrilled to bring our first-ever Smokies Winter Wonderland Lightshow to Covenant Health Park," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "We're excited to add another fun, family-friendly event to the ballpark's growing lineup and can't wait to share the holiday spirit with the community."

For any questions about the 'Smokies Winter Wonderland Lightshow' or group reservations, call the Smokies ticket office at (865) 286-2300.







Southern League Stories from November 17, 2025

Knoxville Smokies Announce Smokies Winter Wonderland Tickets on Sale - Knoxville Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.