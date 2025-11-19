Knoxville Smokies Announce New Ticketing Partnership with TicketMaster

Published on November 19, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







The Knoxville Smokies are excited to announce a new partnership with TicketMaster, the global leader in live event ticketing, beginning in the upcoming 2026 season at Covenant Health Park. TicketMaster partners with major sports leagues, concert venues, and entertainment organizations worldwide, providing cutting-edge ticketing technology to millions of fans each year.

"We're thrilled to partner with TicketMaster as our official ticketing provider," said Chris Allen President/COO of Boyd Sports. "TicketMaster's industry-leading technology will elevate the fan experience at Covenant Health Park by making it easier than ever to buy, transfer, and manage tickets. Our fans deserve the best, and this partnership delivers just that."

TicketMaster's digital-first ticketing platform will give Smokies fans greater convenience and flexibility. With TicketMaster, fans can manage their tickets directly from their mobile devices, transfer seats to friends and family, and enjoy faster, contactless entry on game days. The new system will also enhance account management, provide real-time updates, and simplify every step of the ticketing process.

"Smokies fans will see a noticeable upgrade in how they experience ticketing," Allen added. "From purchasing tickets to entering the ballpark, everything will be seamless and secure. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to improving every aspect of the fan experience."

Ticketmaster, a part of Live Nation Entertainment, is the world's leading ticketing marketplace and a global provider of live event technology. The company's platform processes hundreds of millions of tickets annually and is designed to connect fans to live experiences while helping teams and venues engage and grow their audiences.

For tickets or more information about the Knoxville Smokies, visit https://www.milb.com/knoxville or call (865) 286-2300.







Southern League Stories from November 19, 2025

Knoxville Smokies Announce New Ticketing Partnership with TicketMaster - Knoxville Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.