Chris Allen Promoted to President and CEO of Knoxville Smokies, Boyd Sports

KNOXVILLE, TN - Chris Allen, the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Knoxville Smokies and Boyd Sports, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer. The promotion comes as longtime Smokies CEO Doug Kirchhofer transitions into an advisory role with the team and its owner- ship.

Allen joined the Southern League member as the team's vice president and chief operating officer in 2013. His arrival coincided with the acquisition of the Smokies by Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd and his wife, Jenny Boyd.

"Doug has been an incredible mentor, and I'm deeply grateful for the example he's set," Allen said. "I'm honored by the trust that Randy and Jenny Boyd have placed in me and our entire team. We have a strong, caring organization built on collaboration and a deep commitment to our community, and I'm excited to keep building on that foundation as we move forward together."

Allen said he doesn't anticipate any major changes because of the shifts at the top of the leadership team.

"We'll continue following the plan that has afforded us success over the past 12 years," Allen said. "During that time, we've grown from one team to six, and we will expand our portfolio into more concerts and other entertainment events, creating even more opportunities to engage with our communities year-round."

"Chris joined Boyd Sports from the start, right after we bought the team," said Randy Boyd. "He has been a great manager, a great leader, and always has innovative new ideas. He has had a wonderful mentor in Doug Kirchhofer. I'm excited for the future under Chris' leadership!"

Allen received his bachelor's degree in sports management from Liberty University and has over 25 years of professional sports management experience.

Allen won "Ballpark Digest's" Executive of the Year award in 2016, honoring the top baseball executive for major and minor league baseball.

Prior to joining Boyd Sports, Allen worked for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, South Coast League, Salem Avalanche, Wilson Tobs and Chillicothe Paints. While working for the Tobs, he also spent four years working with the NCAA directing regional baseball tournaments.

Allen and his wife, Elisa, live in Dandridge, TN, with their four children: Casey, Chase, Carolina, and Charley.







