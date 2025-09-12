Shuckers Add Cruz from High-A Wisconsin, Root Placed on Development List

Published on September 12, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Stiven Cruz has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and RHP Bayden Root has been placed on the Development List. The active roster now stands at 28 players. Cruz has been assigned No. 50.

Cruz returns to the Shuckers after 13 appearances and 19.1 innings earlier this season, helping the team to a first-half title. With Wisconsin, Cruz held a 4.12 ERA in 21 appearances and 43.2 innings.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.