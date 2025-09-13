Hunt Stars in Pitcher's Duel as Shuckers Fall to Barons

Published on September 12, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shukers' K.C. Hunt on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shukers' K.C. Hunt on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (72-64, 30-37) fell to the Birmingham Barons (81-55, 43-24), 2-1, at Regions Field on Friday night. Despite the two teams combining for 41 runs across the first three games of the series, the teams combined for three runs, three walks and 12 hits in a pitchers' duel. K.C. Hunt starred for the Shuckers, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to finish 6.0 innings in under 60 pitches, needing 57 with one run allowed in his 26 th and final start of the regular season.

The Shuckers scored their only run of the game in the first inning with an RBI single from Matthew Wood, scoring Luis Lara from third. The Barons tied the game in the third inning with a sacrifice fly from Calvin Harris, scoring Wilfred Veras from third after a leadoff triple. Sam Antonacci delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth, an RBI single to right. Tyler Davis (2-7) earned the win while Travis MacGregor (0-6) took the loss for the Shuckers.

At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers lone multi-hit performance of the game. K.C. Hunt also became the second Shuckers pitcher since 2023 to record at least 120.0 innings in a season, finishing the year with 121.1 innings. Hunt also tied the single-season franchise record with his 26 th start of the season.

The Shuckers return to action on Saturday with the penultimate game of the regular season, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Regions Field. Tyson Hardin (2-2, 3.34) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Riley Gowens (7-5, 3.33) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.