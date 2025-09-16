Lara Named Southern League Player of the Week

Published on September 15, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Luis Lara has been named the Southern League Player of the Week. It marks the first weekly award of Lara's career and his first MiLB award since he was named a MiLB.com Brewers Organizational All-Star in 2023. Lara is the fourth Shuckers hitter to earn a weekly Southern League honor and the first since Garrett Spain on August 25.

During the Shuckers six-game series at Birmingham to finish the regular season, Lara went 8-for-18 with 2 doubles, a home run, 7 walks and 3 stolen bases. Lara finished the week by reaching in 15 of 25 plate appearances, a .600 on-base percentage, and recorded a hit in all five games played.

Lara finished the regular season among the Southern League leaders in doubles (1 st, 32), walks (1 st, 86), stolen bases (2 nd, 44), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 37), hits (T-4th, 132) and on-base percentage (8 th, .369). Lara also became the 14th Southern League player since 2005, and the first since 2023, to record at least 40 stolen bases and at least 30 extra-base hits in a single season. His 612 plate appearances mark the most by a Double-A player under 21 years old in a single season since 2005.

