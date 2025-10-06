LSU, Samford Set for Hancock Whitney Classic Matchup in Biloxi on November 2

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the defending national champion LSU Tigers and the Samford Bulldogs will meet at Keesler Federal Park for a fall ball exhibition matchup as part of the Hancock Whitney Classic on Sunday, November 2. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. The first 750 fans will receive a commemorative rally towel for the match-up and the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2026 Shuckers magnet schedule. LSU will also be playing an intrasquad game on Saturday, November 1 at 12:00 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased HERE or at the Shuckers Box Office located at Keesler Federal Park. Tickets begin at $16 for the reserved level and fans can save over 15% by purchasing tickets in advance. Fans can also purchase a $12 add-on to their tickets HERE to gain access to Saturday's LSU intrasquad game. Tickets for Saturday's intrasquad game are general admission. Suite options are available by contacting the Shuckers Front Office at 228-233-3465 or sales@biloxishuckers.com.

"We're excited to welcome in two talented teams and the defending national champions to Biloxi as they prepare for the 2026 season," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "The relationship that we have developed with Coach David and Coach Johnson has been outstanding, and we look forward to welcoming fans of both programs to the ballpark for a full day of baseball."

The game will give fans their first look at the defending national champion LSU Tigers as they prepare for their 2026 season. Two-time national championship-winning head coach Jay Johnson leads LSU. The Tigers roster contains 19 returning players from the 2025 College World Series title team and a 20-member class of newcomers. Five LSU rookies have been ranked among the Prep Baseball Report Top 100 College Freshmen, and another six of the Tigers' newcomers appear on the Baseball America list of the Top 100 College Transfers.

"We are really excited to spend the weekend in Biloxi," Head Coach Jay Johnson said. "It is a great ballpark, and the fan support for our program there is outstanding. The game against Samford provides a great opportunity for our team to see where we're at and help us set our course for the remainder of the fall to prepare for 2026. We are thankful to the Shuckers for allowing us to use their great facility; it will be a great weekend for LSU Baseball."

Out of the Southern Conference, the Samford Bulldogs are led by fifth-year head coach and Coast-native Tony David. In 2025, the Bulldogs finished with a 30-win season and were the runner-ups in the SoCon Tournament. The Bulldog roster also features former Pearl River Community College star Jeffrey Ince.

"The fall is an exciting time in its own way as we get started with a mix of returning players with new guys and tons of hope about the upcoming season," Samford head coach Tony David said. "This time of year is about individual development and our guys getting significantly better each day. We are grateful to have the opportunity from Coach Johnson to compete once again with LSU this fall."

