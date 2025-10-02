Shuckers Named Southern League Finalists for 4 MiLB Organizational Awards

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that the Biloxi Shuckers have been named a Southern League Finalist for four MiLB Organizational Awards, set to be awarded on Monday, October 6, during the annual MiLB Awards Show at the MiLB Business Summit in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Shuckers led all teams in Minor League Baseball by being named a finalist for four different awards. Up to 11 league finalists have been selected in each category, with Minor League Baseball set to name an overall winner in each. Below are the awards for which the Shuckers have been selected as finalists.

MiLB FUTURE STAR AWARD: JAVIK BLAKE (MEDIA RELATIONS MANAGER, BROADCASTER)

The MiLB Future Star Award recognizes the accomplishments of a successful young professional by highlighting their contributions, dedication, and demonstrated leadership potential. The award is open to all Minor League Baseball employees under the age of 25, with Blake being named a finalist for the second consecutive year. Recently finishing his third season as the "Voice of the Shuckers", Blake oversees all broadcasting and media relations efforts, including game notes, press releases, stat packs, credentials, the team's annual media guide and coordinating media efforts with local and national partners. Blake also serves as the play-by-play voice, producer and engineer for all games on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network. He directs all baseball-related social media efforts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, including in-game highlights, while also managing the team's website.

"Javik's value to the Shuckers organization cannot be overstated," said Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We have a strong history of great people in this role, but he has elevated every aspect of operations in both broadcasting and media relations. His reliability, efficiency, and drive are on another level. He's truly a special talent and individual."

MiLB TOGETHER: HEART OF A SHUCKER COMMUNITY FUND

The MiLB Together Award, previously the CommUNITY Champion Award, recognizes a Club that demonstrates an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support, and leadership within both their local community and within the baseball industry. Throughout the 2025 season, the Biloxi Shuckers, led by Community Development Manager David Blackwell, directly impacted the Gulf Coast Community with over $50,000 donated to family need-based groups through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. The team's 2025 Community Focus began in October of 2024 with planning and meeting with groups, before executing the plan by highlighting groups before every Saturday home game during this season.

"We are dedicated to pouring everything we can into our Gulf Coast community," said Community Development Manager David Blackwell. "It is a priority and a privilege. It's a true team effort from our Front Office staff, players, coaches, and our fans. We all work together to enhance the lives of those who call the Gulf Coast home."

GOLDEN BOBBLEHEAD - BEST NON-GAMEDAY/COMMUNITY EVENT: CHIEFS VS. EAGLES SOFTBALL GAME

The Golden Bobblehead awards recognize the best in Minor League Baseball across various categories, including community work and events. Since 2022, the Biloxi Shuckers have partnered with Keesler Air Force Base to host the "Chiefs vs. Eagles Game", an annual softball game between Keesler's assigned chiefs and colonels. This past season, the Shuckers hosted three games with 4,000 students and leadership from the base, located a mile from Keesler Federal Park. The games were previously held in December in 2022 and 2023, but were moved to March in 2024, the Friday before Opening Day. With the change, the game has become the "unofficial" start to the Shuckers season. Military working dog demos, drill downs, and so much more entertained the crowd in between games.

"We love the idea that the Chiefs and Eagles game showcases Keesler's personnel to the Biloxi community," said former Keesler Air Force Base commander Col. Billy E. Pope. "Keesler loves Biloxi and we love this city just as much. The Biloxi Shuckers become the tie that binds, bringing everyone together for this event...and so much more. The annual Chiefs and Eagles game is incredible in its own right. It is just one example, however, that demonstrates how the Shuckers bring all facets of our community together to prosper. I simply could not be more proud of this collective endeavor."

GOLDEN BOBBLEHEAD - BEST PROMOTION/EVENT: BILOXI BEACH CHICKENS

The 2025 season saw the return of the Biloxi Beach Chickens for three home games after a successful launch in 2024. The Beach Chickens pay homage to the fun-loving seagulls (i.e. beach chickens) that inhabit the Coast's beaches, including the Shuckers' mascot, Schooner. The alternate identity was a smash hit in 2024 and 2025, earning the team recognition as a member of Brandiose's Six-Figure Club, denoting one of the top teams in merchandise sales for an alternate identity.

The Biloxi Beach Chickens made seven appearances in 2025, including three at Keesler Federal Park. During the season, the Beach Chickens finished with a winning record, going 5-2. Lifetime, the Shuckers are 9-4 when transforming into the Beach Chickens, a .692 winning percentage, the best mark in Minor League Baseball over the past two seasons.

2025 Beach Chickens giveaways, spearheaded by Promotions and Special Events Manager Kenny Flores, included a jersey koozie on June 7, a straw hat on July 12 and a Jacob Misiorowski bobblehead in a Beach Chickens jersey on July 26. Each game was also paired with a specialty food item served at concessions, driving additional social media impact and concession sales.

