Louisiana, Memphis Set for Hancock Whitney Classic Fall Ball Matchup at Keesler Federal Park

Published on October 3, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Memphis Tigers will play a fall ball exhibition matchup at Keesler Federal Park as part of the Hancock Whitney Classic on Saturday, October 25. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and gates open at 10:00 a.m. The two teams will play two seven-inning games for a total of 14 innings. The first 750 fans will also receive a commemorative rally towel for the match-up.

Tickets for the game can be purchased HERE or at the Shuckers Box Office located at Keesler Federal Park. All tickets will be general admission and are available for $15. Suite options are available by contacting the Shuckers Front Office at 228-233-3465 or sales@biloxishuckers.com.

"We're excited to welcome in two talented teams as they prepare for the 2026 season," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Memphis Tigers are outstanding baseball programs, and we're thrilled to showcase them at our facility to fans along the Coast."

The Ragin' Cajuns, led by seventh-year head coach Matt Deggs, have reached the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four years, including a Sun Belt Conference regular season title in 2024. Louisiana has produced seven draft picks in the top-10 rounds under Deggs, including Kyle DeBarge, the 33 rd overall pick in the 2024 Draft, and current Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti.

"It's a huge honor for our program to get invited to go play in a Double-A park," Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs said. "The Shuckers do a tremendous job. It's a beautiful ballpark. It's a great setting. We're very thankful for the chance to play in Biloxi and to play a great ball club in Memphis. It's a big deal for us, especially a fall game. It gives us a chance to get over there, practice the night before and treat it like a road trip."

The Memphis Tigers, out of the American Conference, are led by third-year head coach Matt Riser. Riser, a native of Picayune, Mississippi, joined Memphis after 10 years at Southeastern Louisiana. Returners for 2026 include Shane Cox and James Smith IV, a 2025 MLB Draft Pick (New York Mets: Rd 14, Pick 433) elected to return to Memphis for his senior season. Carson Fair is also slated to appear for Memphis, a former member of the 2024 and 2025 teams at Pearl River Community College.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from October 3, 2025

Louisiana, Memphis Set for Hancock Whitney Classic Fall Ball Matchup at Keesler Federal Park - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.