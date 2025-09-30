2025 Season Summary Notes

Published on September 30, 2025

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: Manager Joe Ayrault, 1B/3B Luke Adams and 3B Brock Wilken earned Southern League honors... Manager Joe Ayrault was named the Southern League Manager of the Year, becoming the first Shuckers manager to earn the award since Manager Mike Guerrero in 2018... 1B/3B Luke Adams was named the league's All-Star at first base, and 3B Brock Wilken earned the honors as the designated hitter... It marked the third consecutive season that the Shuckers had multiple Southern League All-Stars and the fifth time in franchise history.

Manager Joe Ayrault returned to the helm as Shuckers manager after a battle with cancer forced him to miss the second half of the 2024 season... Now cancer-free, Ayrault guided the Shuckers to the first-half title in the South Division, the franchise's first division title since 2019.

1B/3B Luke Adams, the Milwaukee Brewers No. 7 prospect by Baseball America, earned All-Star honors for the second time in his career and first since 2023 in the Carolina League... Despite missing 66 games with an injury, Adams tied his career-high with 11 home runs, held a .232/.409/.450 slash line and recorded an .859 OPS... Adams finished the season among the Southern League leaders (min. 250 PA) in wRC+ (1st, 160), on-base percentage (1st, .409), OPS (2nd, .860), isolated power (3rd, .218), slugging percentage (5th, .450) and walk rate (6th, 15.5%)... Adams led all Double-A players after being hit by a pitch 21 times in 64 games, the sixth-most by a Southern League player since 2005... The 21-year-old also set the Shuckers franchise record by reaching base in 39 consecutive games between April 29 and June 19.

3B Brock Wilken, the Brewers No. 13 prospect by Baseball America, earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career... Despite missing 50 games on the Injured List during the second half, Wilken set a career-high in home runs (18) and extra-base hits (35)... Wilken finished the season among the Southern League leaders in home runs (3rd, 18) and extra-base hits (T-7th, 35)... Among players with at least 300 plate appearances, Wilken was among the leaders in OPS (1st, .876), slugging percentage (1st, .489), wRC+ (1st, 159), walk rate (1st, 20.1%), isolated power (1st, .263), wOBA (1st, .413) and on-base percentage (4th, .387)... His 159 wRC+ is tied for the 14th-highest in a single Southern League season (min. 300 PA) since 2006 and the highest for any Brewers Double-A player over that span.

BEST IN THE ORG: RHP Tyson Hardin and INF Jesús Made were recognized by the Milwaukee Brewers as the organization's Robin Yount Performance Award winners for the 2025 season... RHP Tyson Hardin was named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year and INF Jesús Made was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Year... It marked the third consecutive season and the fifth overall that at least two Shuckers players earned the award in the same year.

At least one Shuckers player has been selected for the performance awards during every year of the franchise's existence, dating back to 2015... A Shuckers pitcher has been named a Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year in eight of the last 10 seasons (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025).

INF Jesús Made, the Brewers top prospect and No. 3 overall prospect by Baseball America, joined INF Taylor Green (2007, 2011) and OF Jackson Chourio (2022-23) as the only players in Brewers franchise history to earn Minor League Player of the Year multiple times... Made appeared in five regular season and two postseason games with the Shuckers after being promoted on September 8 from High-A Wisconsin... Made became the youngest player in franchise history, making his debut at 18 years and 124 days old... Across 7 games at the Double-A level, Made went 8-for-32 with a triple, home run and 2 stolen bases... His first Double-A home run came on September 18 in game two of the Southern League Division Series, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead in an elimination game against the Montgomery Biscuits.

RHP Tyson Hardin, the No. 20 prospect in the Brewers system by MLB Pipeline, made 10 starts with the Shuckers after being promoted from High-A Wisconsin on June 18, becoming the first member of the Brewers 2024 Draft Class to reach Double-A... Hardin's first Double-A start came on June 18 against the Knoxville Smokies, where 6.0 strong innings led the Shuckers to a win that clinched the team's first South Division title since 2019.. Hardin finished his Double-A season with a 3.29 ERA (14er, 38.1ip), 34 strikeouts and 8 walks... After returning from the 7-Day Injured List on August 22, Hardin finished his season with a 3.09 ERA (4er, 11.2ip) and 10 strikeouts across 5 starts... Hardin becomes the second consecutive Mississippi State pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Year honors, joining RHP K.C. Hunt, who was named a Co-Pitcher of the Year in 2024.

AMONG THE LEADERS: The Shuckers ranked among the franchise single-season leaderboard in stolen bases (2nd, 190), walks (2nd, 621), runs (3rd, 639), home runs (5th, 111)... The Shuckers led the Southern League in runs (639), doubles (197), home runs (111), walks (621), on-base percentage (.337), slugging percentage (.362) and OPS (.699).

RUNNING LIKE THE WIND: The Shuckers finished the season with 190 stolen bases, the 9th-most in Double-A and the 4th- most in the Southern League... The 190 stolen bases mark the 2nd-most in a season in franchise history (since 2015)... In the second half (since June 24), the Shuckers recorded 100 stolen bases, 1 of 9 Double-A teams to reach the mark.

FROM 1-7 TO A DIVISION TITLE: The Shuckers clinched the first half title in the South Division on June 18, 2025, with a 6-2 win over the Knoxville Smokies... It marked the Shuckers first South Division title since 2019 and earned the Shuckers a playoff berth in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2018-19... The Shuckers reached the playoffs via the Wild Card in 2024.

The Shuckers ended the first half with 42 wins, their most in any half since the first half in 2015... The Shuckers led the Southern League in runs (351), doubles (111), home runs (69), walks (327) and OPS (.736).

After a 1-7 start, the Shuckers finished the half by going 41-20, a .672 winning percentage... Over that span, the Shuckers went 24-7 at Keesler Federal Park and 17-13 on the road.

HOME RECORD: 42-27 | ROAD RECORD: 32-37 RUNS SCORED: 639 (4.6) | RUNS ALLOWED: 553 (4.0) SHUCKERS NEWS & NOTES .775 Win percentage for the Shuckers when scoring at least 4 runs.







2025 Season Summary Notes - Biloxi Shuckers

