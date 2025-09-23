Adams, Ayrault, Wilken Earn Southern League Honors

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers manager Joe Ayrault, infielder Luke Adams and third-baseman Brock Wilken have earned Southern League honors. Ayrault was named the Southern League Manager of the Year, becoming the first Shuckers manager to earn the award since Mike Guerrero in 2018. Adams was named the league's All-Star at first base, and Wilken earned the honors as the designated hitter. It marks the third consecutive season that the Shuckers have had multiple Southern League All-Stars and the fifth time in franchise history.

Ayrault returned to the helm as Shuckers manager after a battle with cancer forced him to miss the second half of the 2024 season. Now cancer-free, Ayrault guided the Shuckers to the first-half title in the South Division, the franchise's first division title since 2019. Ayrault managed a team that led the Southern League in runs (639), doubles (197), home runs (111), walks (621), on-base percentage (.337), slugging percentage (.362) and OPS (.699). The team also ranked among the franchise single-season leaderboard in stolen bases (2nd, 190), walks (2nd, 621), runs (3rd, 639) and home runs (5th, 111).

The Shuckers also saw eight different players 21 years old or younger appear in a game during the 2025 season, a franchise record. It also marked the first time in franchise history that at least five hitters under 21 years old appeared in a game. The Shuckers lineup ended the season with an average age of 22.8 years old, tied for the youngest in the Southern League and tied for the 2nd-youngest in Double-A.

Adams, the Milwaukee Brewers No. 7 prospect by Baseball America, earned All-Star honors for the second time in his career and first since 2023 in the Carolina League. Despite missing 66 games with an injury, Adams tied his career-high with 11 home runs, held a .232/.409/.450 slash line and recorded an .859 OPS. Adams finished the season among the Southern League leaders (min. 250 PA) in wRC+ (1st, 160), on-base percentage (1st, .409), OPS (2nd, .860), isolated power (3rd, .218), slugging percentage (5th, .450) and walk rate (6th, 15.5%). Adams led all Double-A players after being hit by a pitch 21 times in 64 games, the sixth-most by a Southern League player since 2005. The 21-year-old also set the Shuckers franchise record by reaching base in 39 consecutive games between April 29 and June 19.

Wilken, the Brewers No. 13 prospect by Baseball America, earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career. Despite missing 50 games on the Injured List during the second half, Wilken set a career-high in home runs (18) and extra-base hits (35). Wilken finished the season among the Southern League leaders in home runs (3rd, 18) and extra-base hits (T-7th, 35). Among players with at least 300 plate appearances, Wilken was among the leaders in OPS (1st, .876), slugging percentage (1st, .489), wRC+ (1st, 159), walk rate (1st, 20.1%), isolated power (1st, .263), wOBA (1st, .413) and on-base percentage (4th, .387). His 159 wRC+ is tied for the 14th-highest in a single Southern League season (min. 300 PA) since 2006 and the highest for any Brewers Double-A player over that span.

