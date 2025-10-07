Shuckers Media Relations Manager & Broadcast Javik Blake Named MiLB Future Star of the Year

Published on October 7, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - On Monday, Minor League Baseball announced that Biloxi Shuckers Media Relations Manager and Broadcaster, Javik Blake, was named the 2025 MiLB Future Star of the Year, honoring the top employee in Minor League Baseball under 25 years old.

After arriving in Biloxi in 2023 following his graduation from Elon University, Shuckers Media Relations Manager and Broadcaster Javik Blake wasted little time making his presence felt, even as a 21-year-old rookie. Often the first to arrive and last to leave, his tireless work ethic, humility, and passion for baseball have made him an invaluable teammate.

When an unexpected opening thrust him into the role of lead broadcaster in addition to his media relations duties, he never flinched, instead thriving in his expanded role and proving himself to be a vital part of the organization and a rising star in the baseball industry.

Blake's passion and drive to help the Shuckers organization shines through daily. His trademark positivity about being at the ballpark, whether for a 6 a.m. live hit for the morning news, or pulling tarp at 11:00 p.m. after a game, embodies his selflessness and reliability. Blake's enthusiasm inspires teammates, while his professionalism earns him the respect of players, coaches, partners, and fans alike.

"Javik's value to the Shuckers organization cannot be overstated," says Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We have a strong history of great people in this role, but he has elevated every aspect of operations in broadcasting, social media and media relations. He's truly a special talent and individual."

When he's not on the air, Blake oversees the creation and distribution of press releases, game notes, game recaps and the club's annual media guide. He coordinates the team's annual media day, local, regional and national media appearances and serves as the club's lead spokesperson on radio and TV. He also authors engaging feature articles for the team website and creates graphics for use on the team website and social media platforms to promote ticket offers and promotions. His efforts have led to a 70 percent increase in engagement on player content posts (vs. the team's average), and increased engagement on player stories by 12 percent. Website traffic increased by 17 percent and traffic on the team's ticketing pages increased by 41 percent over 2024. The Shuckers also rank in the top half of Southern League clubs in impressions and video views on X despite being in the smallest market in the league.

His "Shuckers On Deck" pregame show, which he hosts from various locations around the ballpark, integrates sponsor features, giveaways, and provides unique perspectives that deepen the fan experience. He produces and engineers all radio broadcasts, including the creation of all commercials and audio elements and conducts daily pregame interviews with players, coaches and Brewers staff.

During the offseason, Blake's sales efforts secure sponsorships that fully fund broadcast operations and he oversees and executes all aspects of the Shuckers' partnership with their flagship station. He secured a two-year partnership for the 2024-25 seasons and then negotiated a five-year extension through the 2030 season which includes over $60,000 worth of advertising trade on the three largest radio stations in the Biloxi market.

Blake is also committed to making an impact in the community. He serves as a mentor to aspiring student broadcasters and journalists in the community and created a Junior Journalism Program and Junior Broadcaster Program. He also supports Gulfport High School's sports broadcasting class as a mentor and assists aspiring broadcasters through speaking engagements with high school and college broadcasting/journalism classes.

"This award is the culmination of so many different experiences and opportunities that I'm so thankful for," said Blake. "There are so many things that go into doing the job outside of just showing up and calling a game and there are a lot of people to thank that have had a part in getting me to this point."







Southern League Stories from October 7, 2025

