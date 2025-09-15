Columbus Clingstones' Patrick Clohisy Named La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week

Published on September 15, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones and La-Z-Boy proudly announce that OF Patrick Clohisy has been named La-Z-Boy of Columbus Player of the Week for September 8-15.

Clohisy, 24, provided plenty of offensive spark in a six-game series September 9-14 at Pensacola, batting .304 (7-for-23) with a home run, two RBIs, and five stolen bases. He capped the series - and the season - with his 79th stolen base on September 14.

Clohisy, drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2024 out of Saint Louis (MO), batted .270 with four doubles, one triple, four home runs, 16 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and a .712 OPS across 39 games with Columbus after making his Double-A debut on August 1.

Clohisy will represent the Braves in the Arizona Fall League, which begins Tuesday, October 7, alongside Clingstones teammates Drue Hackenberg, LJ McDonough, and Cory Wall as part of the Glendale Desert Dogs. The Clingstones will open their 2026 season at Synovus Park on Friday, April 3, against the Chattanooga Lookouts.







