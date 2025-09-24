Columbus Clingstones Pitcher Ian Mejia Named Southern League All-Star

Published on September 24, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones and Minor League Baseball announced today that RHP Ian Mejia has been named to the 2025 Southern League All-Star Team, becoming the first player in franchise history to receive the honor.

Mejia, 25, turned in a dominant season with Columbus, going 12-2 with a 2.62 ERA (37 ER in 127.1 IP), 1.06 WHIP, .214 opponent average, and one save across 24 games (17 starts). His 12 wins marked the most by a Braves Double-A pitcher since RHP Todd Redmond won 13 with Mississippi in 2008.

The Nogales, Ariz. native was the ace of the Clingstones' pitching staff all year, highlighted by a 36.2-inning scoreless stretch from April 18 to May 21 - the longest in the league this season. Mejia recorded 11 quality starts, tied with Walbert Urena for the most in the Southern League, and finished among league leaders in wins (1st, 12), win percentage (1st, .857), ERA (3rd), WHIP (3rd), opponent average (4th), and innings pitched (5th).

Mejia was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of New Mexico State. This marks the fourth professional award of his career, adding to two Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors (May 5 and May 19, 2024, with Mississippi) and a Southern League Pitcher of the Month award (May 2024).

The Clingstones will open the 2026 season at Synovus Park on Friday, April 3, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The upcoming season will mark the 100th anniversary of Synovus Park, with special celebrations planned throughout the year. For updates on the 2026 season or to purchase tickets, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.