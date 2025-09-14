Clingstones Fall 12-1 in Season Finale

PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (32-37, 58-77) fell behind early and could not keep pace with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (35-34, 69-69) in a 12-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Pensacola took the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: A three-run home run from Jay Beshears in the first inning proved decisive for the Wahoos. Columbus scored its only run in the second after a fielding error from Pensacola.

Key Contributors: Patrick Clohisy (1-for-4, SB) and Geraldo Quintero (1-for-4) had the two hits for Columbus. For Pensacola, Beshears (4-for-5, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI) shined on offense.

Notable: The Clingstones conclude their inaugural season at 58-77, three games short of a full 138-game slate due to three cancelled games from a May series at Chattanooga due to unplayable conditions. Clohisy stole his 80th base of the season, becoming one of three Minor League players to do so in 2025. The Clingstones finish the year at 10-14 in series finales.

Next Game (Friday, April 3, 2026): Columbus vs. Chattanooga, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park.







