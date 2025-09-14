Shuckers Add Rodriguez from Wisconsin Ahead of Regular Season Finale

Published on September 14, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Manuel Rodriguez has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and RHP Stiven Cruz has been transferred to High-A Wisconsin. The active roster now stands at 28 players. Rodriguez has been assigned No. 48 and will make his Double-A debut today (9/14) in the Shuckers regular-season finale against the Birmingham Barons. Rodriguez is set to become the youngest pitcher to appear in a game in franchise history.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.