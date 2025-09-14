Game Info | September 14 vs. Chattanooga | 1:05 PM | Toyota Field

Sunday, September 14, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (21-47, 45-91) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (34-33, 72-61)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (5-6, 2.88) // RHP Ryan Cardona (5-7, 4.74)

Game: 137 of 137 - Second Half: 69 of 69 - Home Game: 69 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Sunday, September 14 | First Pitch: 1:05 pm | Gates Open: 12:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 11:30 am

2026 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: Upon entry, fans will receive a 2026 magnetic schedule courtesy of Fifth Third Bank.

Lunáticos Day and Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will play as Lunáticos de Rocket City, with the jerseys worn on the field being auctioned off with proceeds benefitting The Trash Pandas Foundation. Text "Lunaticos" to 76278 or go to Lunaticos.givesmart.com, or visit the Trash Pandas Foundation table to bid on the jerseys. The auction closes at the end of the 7 th inning.

Pregame Autographs: Trash Pandas players Josh Crouch and Carlos Espinosa will be available for autographs before the game, from 12:10 to 12:30 pm, located on the first-base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

PANDA NOTES:

THE UREÑA-SANCE MAN: LHP Walbert Urena set a new franchise record with his 27th start on Saturday, and he didn't disappoint. Over his last five starts, the 21-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 1.67 ERA, striking out 31 against 11 walks across 32.1 innings. Urena ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-1st, 27), quality starts (T-1st, 11), innings pitched (1st, 135.1), BAA (10th, .231), and strikeouts (9th, 115).

GUZMÁN LAUNCHED TO THE LEAGUE: The Angels selected the contract of 2025 Trash Pandas infielder Denzer Guzmán on Saturday, making him the 46th Rocket City Trash Pandas alum to reach the Majors and the 10 th this season. Guzmán is the fourth player from the 2025 club to debut, joining José Fermín, Christian Moore, and Mitch Farris. Other Trash Pandas to reach the big leagues this year include Jeremiah Jackson, Chad Stevens, Robinson Piña, Alan Rangel, Edgar Quero, and Michael Darrell-Hicks.

GOBBEL RIDES HOT STREAK TO TRIPLE-A SALT LAKE: Trash Pandas INF Ben Gobbel was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon after a productive week for the Trash Pandas. This week, Gobbel is

5-for-14, two doubles, two home runs, and three RBI's. He's riding a five-game hit streak and has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games. Since July 1, Gobbel ranks T-4th in the Southern League with eight home runs.

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER: RHP Walbert Urena (135.1 IP), LHP Sam Aldegheri (128.1 IP), and LHP Mitch Farris (116.0 IP) rank among the Southern League's top 10 in innings pitched in 2025 and now sit 3rd, 4th, and 7th in franchise history. The Trash Pandas record holder is RHP Chase Chaney in 2024 with 138.0 innings pitched. RHP George Klassen made his 24th start of 2025, and 31st of his career on Wednesday, which ranks 4th in franchise history.

MERSHHHYYYY: Since August 1, David Mershon has led the Southern League and is 3rd in Double-A with 29 walks, plus he has been on base in 13 of his last 16 games. He ranks 3rd in the league with 15 stolen bases since August 1.

ARIZONA FALL LEAGUE BOUND: INF/UTIL David Mershon has been selected to represent the Angels in the Arizona Fall League, suiting up for the Salt River Rafters. He'll be joined by fellow Angels prospects RHP Ryan Costeiu, RHP Brandon Dufault, LHP Will Gervase, RHP Fulton Lockhart, RHP Najer Victor, C Juan Flores, and OF Raudi Rodriguez. The 2025 AFL season runs from Oct. 6 through Nov. 15, concluding with the Championship Game at Salt River Fields.







