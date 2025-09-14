Lookouts Rally for Five in Sixth to Top Trash Pandas 6-3 in Season Finale

Published on September 14, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON. Ala. - The Chattanooga Lookouts (35-33, 73-61) scored five runs in the sixth inning to secure a 6-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (21-48, 45-92) in Sunday's series finale before 4,588 fans at Toyota Field.

On the final day of the 2025 season, the Lookouts struck first in the second inning against Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado. A pair of singles set the table, and Jay Allen II scored on a fielder's choice by Jack Rogers to make it 1-0.

Rocket City answered in the bottom of the third. Mac McCroskey drew one of four walks issued by Lookouts starter Ryan Cardona and scored on an RBI groundout by David Mershon to even the score at 1-1. Cardona finished 3.0 innings with two strikeouts, allowing just one run and no hits.

Hurtado, making his 18th start of the season, went 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, allowing two hits, walking one, and striking out two.

The decisive sixth inning began with Trash Pandas reliever Carlos Espinosa (L, 0-1) issuing two walks. Leo Balcazar laid down a sacrifice bunt, and a force throw to second sailed off McCroskey's glove, allowing Dominic Pitelli to reach. Ruben Ibarra followed with a three-run homer - his third of the series and a league-leading 21st of the season - giving Chattanooga a 5-1 lead. Cade Hunter doubled against Sam Ryan, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and Jay Allen II's sacrifice fly scored the sixth run of the inning, making it 6-1.

Rocket City finally broke through against the Lookouts' bullpen in the eighth inning. Mac McCroskey belted a solo homer over the Rock Porch, his first of the season, cutting the deficit to 6-2. Arol Vera followed with a double, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a Ryan Nicholson sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.

Ryan allowed one run on two hits over 2.0 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Espinosa took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on one hit with two walks. Jake Smith worked a scoreless eighth, striking out one while allowing two walks, and Roman Phansalkar delivered a clean ninth. Lenny Torres Jr. (S, 1) gave up a hit but recorded a scoreless bottom of the ninth to earn the save.

With Sunday's loss, the Trash Pandas finish 2025 at 45-92, a .328 winning percentage - the lowest in modern Southern League history. Chattanooga, after finishing 45-90 (.333) in 2024, rebounded to 73-61 and earned a playoff berth this season.

Rocket City will open its sixth season on Friday, April 3, 2026, against the Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field, kicking off a three-game weekend series.

