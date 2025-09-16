Shuckers Announce Playoff Roster for Southern League Division Series

Published on September 16, 2025

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the team's playoff roster for the 2025 Southern League Division Series, set to begin today (9/16) at 6:35 p.m. against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Shuckers will host games two and three (if necessary) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday, September 18, and Friday, September 19. The playoff roster includes 27 players, and RHP Manuel Rodriguez has been placed on the Development List.

PITCHERS (13): Raúl Alcantara, Kaleb Bowman, Jesús Broca, Jaron DeBerry, Bishop Letson, Tyson Hardin, K.C. Hunt, Travis MacGregor, Mark Manfredi, Abdiel Mendoza, Zach Peek, Austin Roberts, Brett Wichrowski

CATCHERS (2): Darrien Miller, Matthew Wood

INFIELDERS (8): Luke Adams, Mike Boeve, Eric Brown Jr., Blake Burke, Jesús Made, Cooper Pratt, Zavier Warren, Brock Wilken

OUTFIELDERS (4): Eduardo Garcia, Luis Lara, Bladimir Restituyo, Garrett Spain

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







