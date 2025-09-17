Dylan Culwell and David Robertson Earn Southern League Year-End Honors

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that Athletic Trainer Dylan Culwell has been named the Southern League Athletic Trainer of the Year, while Strength and Conditioning Coach David Robertson has been recognized as the Southern League Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year for the 2025 season.

Culwell, a native of Lake Havasu City, AZ, joined the Trash Pandas in 2024 after previously serving in the same role for High-A Tri-City, where he was named the Northwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2022. Prior to the 2023 season, he was selected to serve as an athletic trainer for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Before his professional baseball career, Culwell spent four years as the head athletic trainer at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He holds a B.S. in Athletic Training from both UNLV and Tabor College, and earned his M.S. in Health/Health Care Administration Management from Grand Canyon University.

Robertson, a native of Commerce, GA, joined Rocket City in 2023 for his first season in the Angels organization following three years in the Arizona Diamondbacks system. He was honored as the Northwest League Strength and Conditioning Coordinator of the Year in 2022 while with High-A Hillsboro. Robertson began his professional career in 2021 with the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks. A former Army veteran and professional umpire (2001-2005), Robertson has also worked as a high school baseball and football coach. He earned a B.S. in Integrative Studies from Clayton State University and a Master's in Health from the University of Alabama.

"These awards are a reflection of Dylan and David's dedication to the health, development, and performance of our players," said Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley. "We are incredibly proud of the work they do every day to represent the Trash Pandas and the Angels organization."

The Trash Pandas wrapped up their 2025 season on Sunday with a 6-3 loss to Chattanooga. Rocket City will open its sixth season on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Toyota Field against the Biloxi Shuckers to begin a three-game weekend series.

