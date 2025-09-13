Skid Hits Nine in 9-4 Loss to Lookouts

September 12, 2025

MADISON. Ala. - The Chattanooga Lookouts (34-32, 72-60) used another big inning on Friday night to earn their fourth straight win of the week, defeating the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-47, 44-91) by a 9-4 score at Toyota Field. Cam Collier delivered a career night, going 5-for-5 with six RBIs, while Ruben Ibarra added two home runs to pace the visitors.

In front of 4,810 fans at Toyota Field, Bryce Osmond (L, 0-4) made his sixth appearance and third start of the season for Rocket City and opened strong with two scoreless innings. The Lookouts broke through in the third with a four-run frame. Edwin Arroyo and Leo Balcazar singled with two outs before Collier launched a three-run homer to right. Ibarra followed with his first long ball of the night to give Chattanooga a 4-0 lead.

Osmond finished his outing with a season-high 64 pitches over 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Collier continued his big night in the fifth, driving in Dominic Pitelli with a single to extend the Lookouts' lead to 5-0. In the seventh, Collier doubled for his fourth hit and Ibarra followed with his second home run of the game-and 20th of the year-pushing the margin to 7-0.

On the mound, Julian Garcia (W, 1-1) was dominant for Chattanooga. The right-hander threw 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six and walking two. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.

Rocket City battled back once Garcia exited. In the seventh, Oscar Colas singled to start the rally, Ben Gobbel drew a walk, and Ryan Nicholson drove in the first run with a single. Matt Coutney followed with an RBI groundout to make it 7-2.

The Pandas kept the pressure on in the eighth. Myles Emmerson led off with a hustle double and scored two batters later on a Colas sacrifice fly. Moments later, Gobbel laced an RBI single down the left field line to score David Mershon, who had walked, cutting the deficit to 7-4.

Chattanooga answered in the ninth, with Collier sealing his monster night by delivering a two-run single-his fifth hit-to restore a 9-4 advantage.

Collier's five-hit performance marked the second against Rocket City this season. His six RBIs were just the third such game ever against the Trash Pandas, and the first since Chattanooga's Blake Dunn drove in six on July 6, 2023.

The loss was Rocket City's ninth in a row overall and 11th straight against Chattanooga. The Trash Pandas' 91 defeats are the most by a Southern League club since Birmingham dropped 91 in 2016.







