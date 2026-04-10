Homestand Highlights: April 14-19 vs. Birmingham Barons

Published on April 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - After a historic opening homestand, the Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for a six-game series against the Chicago White Sox Double-A affiliate, Birmingham Barons, from April 14-19. Our second homestand is packed with exciting highlights, including a Zach Neto Replica Jersey Giveaway, the first Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, a matinee Education Day, Throwback Thursday, back-to-back Fireworks, and Autism Awareness Day and Jersey Auction. Tickets are available HERE.

The homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including:

Tuesday, April 14 vs. Birmingham | First Pitch: 6:05 pm | Gates Open: 5:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 4:30 pm

Zach Neto Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults, 18 or older, will get a Zach Neto Replica Jersey presented by Storm Guard Roofing. One lucky fan will win a signed jersey!

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged best friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting Dylan's Dogs for Diabetes. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Dance Night: The Trash Pandas welcome the Rocket City Twirlers, The Dance Company Inc., Inspire Dance Studio, and Heidi Knight School of Dance - Darby's Dancers to Toyota Field for performances before the game.

Wednesday, April 15 vs. Birmingham | First Pitch: 11:05 am | All Gates Open: 9:30 am

Education Day: The Trash Pandas welcome kids from all across the Tennessee Valley with a special matinee 11:05 am first pitch, presented by Alabama Family Central.

Jackie Robinson Day: The Trash Pandas will celebrate the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson as all of baseball pauses to remember his impact on the game.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Thursday, April 16 vs. Birmingham | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music with County Line Band rocking the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30. On the field, the Pandas rock the retro pinstriped jerseys.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light, Coors Light, Yuengling, Budweiser in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Golf Night: Presented by the Huntsville Country Club, golf enthusiasts will want to check out on-site vendors and other golf-themed promotions. Every golf outing needs a great drink, so fans can enjoy the Trash Panda Transfusion Cocktail made with Tito's Vodka, Grape Gatorade, Lime Juice, and Ginger Ale in the 3 rd Base Bar, Rock Porch, and SportsMed Stadium Club.

Friday, April 17 vs. Birmingham | First Pitch: 6:35 pm Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented by Huntsville Utilities.

Utility Workers Appreciation Night: The Trash Pandas and Huntsville Utilities will recognize the men and women who have worked to keep the Tennessee Valley up and running during severe weather events and emergencies.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, April 18 vs. Birmingham | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy another postgame fireworks show above Toyota Field, presented by Drake State Community and Technical College Veteran & Military Affairs.

POW Chair Dedication: Before Saturday's game, the Trash Pandas will dedicate a Toyota Field chair in honor of POW's at the top of Section 1.

Sunday, April 19 vs. Birmingham | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Autism Awareness Day & Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will provide a sensory-appropriate day for Autism Awareness, with a Jersey Auction taking place from noon until 4:30 pm online at MiLBauctions.com. The funds raised from the jersey auction will benefit Princess Hailey's Hope Foundation. Fans may also bid by text at 888-208-9655, with each jersey auction starting at $100 and increasing by $25 increments. In addition, a signed team jersey will be raffled.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Free Kids Zone All Season: At every game all season long, kids can enjoy the new Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field at no cost.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The 6-4-3 Buffalo Chicken Nachos at All-Stars (3B side). The nachos are topped with buffalo chicken, queso, chopped bacon, crispy onion straws, and drizzled with ranch.

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Dixie Dugout Dog located at Sprocket's Grille - a Chicago dog with a twist that includes a toasted bun, a footlong hot dog with mustard, relish, sport peppers, tomatoes, and a pickle.

Featured Cocktail of the Homestand: Slugger Smash featuring Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum, orange juice, cranberry juice, and a splash of lime.

Have You Visited Bandits? The new Bandits stand on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse at Toyota Field features Chauncey's House-Smoked Regular and Boneless Wings, Fried Mac & Cheese Bites, Corn Dog Bites with Tots, Personal Cheese or Pepperoni Pizzas, Funnel Cake Fries, and Mozzerella Cheese Sticks.

Other Featured Food Items in 2026: Check out these new food items on your next visit. For your BBQ needs, visit All-Stars for the new BBQ Sundae, BBQ Loaded Pork or Chicken Nachos, and Fried Green Tomatoes. Dumpster Dive has Gluten-Free Burger and Hot Dog options, a Veggie Burger, loaded taco fries, and a Chicken Parmesan Sandwich. Gravity Grille has your Ballpark Cheesesteak Fries, Cheesesteak Quesadilla, and Fried Pickle Spear Basket. Sweet Space always has your dessert favorites and ice cream! The Grab N' Go station on the concourse behind home plate offers quick-serve options for those who want to get back to the game in a hurry!

Trash Pandas Rewards: Fans can now be rewarded for attending games, purchasing food and merch this season with the new Trash Pandas rewards app. The app is available for Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from the iTunes Store or Google Play. Earn prizes and experiences by arriving early, staying late, and attending many games throughout the season! For more information, fans can visit trashpandasrewards.com.

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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