Smokies Run Away with Series Opening Win over Trash Pandas

Published on April 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped their first road game of the 2026 season on Tuesday night to the Knoxville Smokies, 14-6, as the Smokies plated eight runs in the second inning to run away with the series opener.

The Pandas' (2-2) offense remains on fire despite the loss, notching six more runs and scoring at least six runs in each of their first four games this season. The 30 runs lead the Southern League, and second in all of Double-A baseball.

Gustavo Campero started the game with a single, moved around to third on a Nick Rodriguez single, and scored on a Harold Coll sacrifice fly. The first-inning run ended Knoxville's free beer promotion, which set the fans into a frenzy.

Knoxville (2-2) bottled that emotion from the fans and took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an Edgar Alvarez two-run home run. Rocket City took back the lead in the top of the second inning on a two-run homer of their own, from Mac McCroskey to lead 3-2.

The Smokies sent 14 batters to the plate in the second inning and scored eight runs to take a 10-3 lead. The eight runs were the most allowed by Rocket City since ceding 11 runs in the second inning at Montgomery on April 18, 2025. The inning was capped off by a three-run home run by Karson Simas and two-run double by Jordan Nwogu. In total, the Smokies scored the eight runs on seven hits against three Rocket City pitchers, and they left the bases loaded.

Bryce Osmond (L, 0-1) made his first start of 2026 and suffered the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits over 1.1 innings, walking none and striking out one, allowing two homers. Roman Phansalkar walked three in the second inning in 0.1 innings, giving up two runs on one hit, and it was Carlos Espinosa that got the Pandas out of the inning. Espinosa would ultimately toss 2.0 innings, giving up four runs, but giving Rocket City some innings.

Rocket City got run to make it 10-4 in the top of the third inning on a Coll groundout, then Knoxville answered in the bottom half with a three-run long ball from Jefferson Rojas to make it a 13-4 game.

Smokies starter Jake Knapp made his professional debut on Tuesday and went 4.0 innings in the start, while Rocket City tagged the Cubs prospect for four runs on five hits.

The Trash Pandas didn't stop scoring, pushing another run across in the fifth inning, and another in the eighth on a Wade Meckler home run.

Meckler and Matthew Lugo, two players with Major League experience, were added to the Trash Pandas roster Tuesday afternoon and contributed immediately. Lugo started in right field and was 2-for-3 with a double, run, and two runs, while Meckler started in left field and was 2-for-3 with a home run, walk, and two runs scored.

Nick Rodriguez continued his hot start with a 3-for-5 night at the plate, and Gustavo Campero was 2-for-5 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot. Rodriguez and Coll have reached base safely in all four games for Rocket City.

Aneurys Zabala proved 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out four, and Camden Minacci and Luke Murphy added scoreless innings as Rocket City pitchers held Knoxville off the scoreboard over the final four innings.

The Trash Pandas continue their first road series on Wednesday morning in Knoxville, TN. The first pitch is set for 11:30 am CT at Covenant Health Park with RHP Ryan Costeiu (0-1, 6.43 in '25) starting for Rocket City, opposite RHP Tyler Schlaffer (4-2, 2.78 in '25) for the Smokies. Fans can follow the action with Josh Caray on 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2, or LISTEN LIVE HERE.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 14, for a six-game set with Birmingham. The homestand featured the first Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday of the year, and the first 1,000 adults, 18 or older, will receive a Zach Neto replica jersey, presented by Storm Guard Roofing.







Southern League Stories from April 7, 2026

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