Biscuits Homer Three Times, Will Simpson Walks off Clingstones in Home Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Columbus Clingstones 5-4 on Tuesday evening at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Columbus Clingstones (0-4) struck first in the fourth inning when David McCabe launched a two-run home run to right-center field, giving Columbus a 2-0 lead over the Montgomery Biscuits (3-0).

Montgomery got on the board in the sixth inning as Will Simpson connected on a solo home run to left field, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Clingstones added to their lead in the eighth inning when Lizandro Espinoza scored on a walk drawn by McCabe following a wild pitch, extending the advantage to 3-1.

The Biscuits responded in the bottom half of the eighth as Kenny Piper delivered a two-run home run to left field, scoring Gregory Barrios and tying the game at 3-3.

Columbus regained the lead in the ninth on a wild pitch by Kyle Whitten, allowing Drew Compton to score and make it 4-3.

Montgomery answered immediately in the bottom of the ninth, starting with a solo home run from Austin Overn to tie the game at 4-4. Later in the inning, Simpson ripped a double to left field, bringing home Xavier Isaac for the walk-off 5-4 victory.

Whitten (1-0) earned the win for Montgomery despite allowing a run in the ninth, while Blayne Enlow (0-1) took the loss for Columbus.

Simpson led the Biscuits offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Piper added two hits and a game-tying homer. Overn chipped in two hits, including the game-tying blast in the ninth. Montgomery finished with 10 hits and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base. Columbus managed eight hits and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits host the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves) at DABOS Park from Tuesday, April 7th to Sunday, April 12th. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.







Southern League Stories from April 7, 2026

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