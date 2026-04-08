Clingstones Lose 5-4 in Walk-Off Fashion as Search for First Win Continues

Published on April 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







The Columbus Clingstones (0-4) missed multiple chances to pick up their first victory of 2026 as the Montgomery Biscuits (3-0) battled back several times and ultimately surged past Columbus on a walk-off double from Will Simpson to send the Stones to their fourth-straight loss to begin the season on Tuesday night at DABOS Park.

Decisive Plays: Drue Hackenberg struck out the side in the first inning to set an early tone that featured no scoring until a towering two-run home run (2) from David McCabe in the fourth inning. Will Simpson put Montgomery on the board and cut the Biscuits' deficit in half in the sixth inning with a solo home run to left field. Lizandro Espinoza scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to push the Columbus lead to 3-1, but a two-run home run from Kenny Piper tied the game in the home half. Columbus again took the lead in the top of the ninth on another wild pitch that scored Ambioris Tavarez, but a leadoff home run from Austin Overn brought Montgomery level at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth. With the winning run at second, Simpson laced an RBI double into left center field to send Columbus to a 5-4 loss.

Key Contributors: Hackenberg (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO) looked very sharp in his brief season debut, while McCabe (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) led the Clingstones offense. For Montgomery, Simpson (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) created the spark and finished the night as the hero on offense while Piper (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Overn (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 3 SB) also delivered clutch home runs.

Notable: Columbus falls to 0-4 to begin the season, it's worst record to begin a season in club history. McCabe has homered in the first game of the season at DABOS Park in consecutive seasons, following on Opening Day home run in 2025. Columbus pitchers struck out 16 hitters on Tuesday, pushing the season total to 54 strikeouts in 31.0 innings.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 8): Columbus at Montgomery, 12:00 p.m. at DABOS Park. LHP Herick Hernandez makes his Double-A debut for Columbus while RHP Garrett Edwards (NR) gets the start for Montgomery. Radio Broadcast: 11:45 a.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 14): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live







Southern League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.