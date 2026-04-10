Barons Stumble in 6-2 Defeat to Lookouts

Published on April 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Birmingham lost 6-2 to the Chattanooga Lookouts before 3,431 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons trailed the whole game and just couldn't get the big hit with men on base.

Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon (0-1, 6.52) cruised for much of the game until he gave up two home runs. Gordon pitched 6.0 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, no walks, with four strikeouts. Jake Bockenstedt pitched 1.1 innings, giving up four hits, four earned runs, no walks, and two strikeouts. Jacob Heatherly pitched 1.2 innings, giving up a hit, no earned runs, four walks, and three strikeouts.

The Lookouts started the scoring in the top of the sixth inning on two solo home runs. The Lookouts scored four more runs in the top of the eighth inning, and they led 6-0. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ryan Galanie's sacrifice fly scored Braden Montgomery, and Wilfred Veras ground out, scoring Caden Connor. The Barons still trailed 6-2. In the last two games, the Barons are 2-19 with runners in scoring position. Connor had two hits and a run scored in the loss. The Barons only had six hits in the game.

Up next, game four of the series with Chattanooga on Friday night. The Barons are 0-3 in the series with the Lookouts.







Southern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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