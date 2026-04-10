Five-Run Eighth Inning Eruption Sends Stones to 7-4 Win over Montgomery

Published on April 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (2-4) overcame a short outing from starting pitcher Owen Murphy and an early 3-0 deficit to the Montgomery Biscuits (2-3) with a five-run eighth inning to seize control and ride to a 7-4 win on Thursday night at DABOS Park.

Decisive Plays: Montgomery took an early lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Cooper Kinney and added to it in the third inning with a successful double steal and an RBI single from Gregory Barrios. The Clingstones got on the board in a loud way in the fourth with back-to-back solo home runs from David McCabe (3) and Jordan Groshans (1) to cut the Biscuits' lead to 3-2.

Trailing 4-2 in the eighth inning, the Clingstones drew three-consecutive walks to open the frame and then scored five unanswered runs, with Adam Zebrowski, Ambioris Tavarez, and Ethan Workinger all producing run-scoring singles.

Ahead 7-4 in the ninth, LJ McDonough (S, 1) struck out the last two batters he faced to seal the win for Columbus.

Key Contributors: McCabe (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and Groshans (1-for-3, HR, RBI) got the scoring started for Columbus while Zebrowski, Workinger, Tavarez, and Drew Compton all recorded RBIs in the eighth inning. For Montgomery, Austin Overn (1-for-4, 5 SB) led a night where the Biscuits stole seven bases against Columbus.

Notable: McCabe and Groshans became the first players in Clingstones' history to record back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. Columbus has scored its first run in the fourth inning in each of the first three games in this series. Columbus drew 10 walks on Thursday, tied for the fourth-most in a single-game in club history. The Clingstones' five-run eighth inning is tied for the second-most runs in a single inning in team history. Columbus improves 15-15 all-time against the Biscuits.

Next Game (Friday, April 10): Columbus at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m. at DABOS Park. RHP Garrett Baumann (0-1, 18.90 ERA) makes the start for Columbus while the starter is still TBD for Montgomery. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 14): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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