Clingstones Rally to Beat Biscuits, 7-4

Published on April 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Brock Jones

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Brock Jones(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits were defeated by the Columbus Clingstones 7-4 on Thursday evening at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Montgomery Biscuits (3-2) opened the scoring in the first inning when Cooper Kinney singled to center field, bringing home Austin Overn to take a 1-0 lead over the Columbus Clingstones (2-4).

Montgomery added to its lead in the third inning as Overn stole home during a double steal with Xavier Isaac, extending the advantage to 2-0. Later in the inning, Gregory Barrios lined a single to right field, scoring Isaac to make it 3-0.

Columbus responded in the fourth inning with back-to-back solo home runs from David McCabe and Jordan Groshans, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Biscuits answered in the bottom of the fourth when Isaac singled to bring home Overn, pushing the lead to 4-2.

The Clingstones rallied in the eighth inning, beginning with a fielder's choice off the bat of Drew Compton that scored Luke Waddell. Adam Zebrowski followed with an RBI single, and Ambioris Tavarez added another run-scoring hit to give Columbus a 5-4 lead. A wild pitch by Derrick Edington and an RBI single from Ethan Workinger capped a five-run inning, extending the lead to 7-4.

Montgomery could not respond over the final two innings as Columbus secured the victory.

Jahncarlos Lara (1-0) earned the win for Columbus with 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, while Owen Wild (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs in the eighth inning.

Overn led the Biscuits offensively, scoring three runs, while Barrios collected two hits and an RBI. Kinney and Isaac each drove in a run as Montgomery went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. Columbus finished 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits host the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves) at DABOS Park from Tuesday, April 7th to Sunday, April 12th. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.